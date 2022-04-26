Medical Laboratory Professionals Week occurs each year in the last full week of April. Lab Week provides an opportunity to increase public awareness and understanding and appreciation for laboratory professionals. The observance is sponsored by American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science.
At Sidney Health Center, the laboratory is comprised of 19 employees, who have more than 320 years of professional experience combined. Their commitment to caring is evidenced by their dedication to providing exceptional care for life and adhering to best practices and protocols to ensure high quality care is always a priority.
The laboratory department offers inpatient and outpatient services in the hospital as well as outreach services in the community. A few of the outreach services include health screenings at area companies, monthly birthday labs at discounted rates, partnering with the men’s health screening event and completing orders from out-of-town physician and advanced practice providers.
Laboratory testing is the premier tool in a doctor’s toolkit. As indicated, testing is essential in identifying, preventing, and treating sickness and diseases. For this reason, it is important to understand what the lab staff does and who they are.
Sidney Health Center’s laboratory department is a vital part of the public health in Richland County and the surrounding area. It is important for detection of disease in individuals and populations. Sidney Health Center laboratory tests are also important for detection of environmental toxins such as lead.
The laboratory strives to meet the organization’s mission which is to help you achieve your highest level of health and well-being. In doing so, they are working constantly to research, monitor, diagnose and screen patients, keeping the community healthy and informed.
At Sidney Health Center, patient encounters typically occur with first line staff – phlebotomists and laboratory assistants, who draw blood for testing and have a combination of formal and on- the-job training. Other laboratory personnel include clinical laboratory scientists (also referred to as medical technologists)—professionals who have four-year degrees in a relevant scientific discipline—and clinical (or medical) laboratory technicians, professionals with two years of targeted scientific education. Pathology/histology technician that play a crucial role in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases by turning tissue samples into microscope slides for the pathologist to review.
These tests contribute to improved overall health and better disease management. In addition to testing performed to diagnose specific conditions and monitor treatment, routine health screenings are a cost-effective preventative measure that can detect risk early, leading to better prognoses and more favorable outcomes.
Health complications and death associated with heart disease, stroke, and cancer, for example, have been significantly prevented through evidence-based screenings and preventative services at Sidney Health Center.
To learn more about the services offered at Sidney Health Center’s laboratory, visit us online at sidneyhealth.org.