Starting June 1, Montana moves into an “expanded Phase 2 reopening” under restrictions implemented by Gov. Steve Bullock more than two months ago.
With the easing of restrictions on track, Richland County businesses and residents should be aware of guideline changes, as well as mandates that still exist.
In a mid-May press release, Gov. Bullock pointed out the first phases under his two directives were issued under a state of emergency. He cautioned Montanans to remain vigilant about the COVID-19 pandemic and to continue taking precautions.
“This Directive is not an invitation to forget the lessons that Montana has learned in its fight against COVID-19 these past months,” Gov. Bullock stated. “Rather, it is a framework to apply those lessons as we move toward a new normal.
“Local officials should coordinate on a regional basis and continue to assess the conditions in their jurisdictions,” he continued. “As with prior Directives, nothing in this Directive prohibits local public health authorities from adopting more restrictive approaches based on local need.”
One such local official is Stephanie Ler, public information officer for Richland County Health Department.
“Montana will progress to Phase 2 of the Governor’s reopening plan on June 1st,” Ler wrote in a recent press release. “Phase 2 allows for expanded capacity in restaurants, bars, casinos, retail businesses, personal care providers, gyms, movie theaters and museums, while maintaining restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
Phase Two: Increase in Permissible Group Size
• Effective June 1, avoid gathering in groups of more than 50 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing.
• Groups larger than 50 people should be cancelled unless physical distancing can be maintained.
• If you are planning an event with more than 50 people you should consult with your local public health office on a plan to implement adequate social distancing.
• Consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines, event cutoff threshold is at the discretion of community leadership based on current circumstances in your community.
• Physical distancing guidelines for groups and gatherings do not apply to household members.
Phase Two: Individuals and Employers
Effective June 1, the below guidelines apply to individuals and businesses in Phase Two.
• Vulnerable individuals should continue to adhere to the stay-at-home guidance.
• All businesses may operate, provided they adhere to physical distancing and the conditions in the Phase Two Guidelines, and all other Directives and guidance remaining in effect. Businesses should follow CDC sanitation protocols.
• Restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and casinos remain in the same operational status as Phase One, but with an increase to 75 percent capacity.
• Gyms, indoor group fitness classes, pools, and hot tubs can operate at 75 percent capacity and only if they can adhere to strict physical distancing and they exercise frequent sanitation protocols.
• Concert halls, bowling alleys, and other places of assembly may operate with reduced capacity and must adhere to strict physical distancing guidelines set forth for group gatherings and follow CDC sanitation protocols.
• Child-care facilities can increase capacity consistent with the guidelines and FAQ contained in the April 1 Directive on childcare and if physical distancing guidelines can be implemented, however the 24-person cap per facility no longer applies effective June 1.
• Employers should continue to permit telework as much as possible and where feasible, but refer to guidelines for Phase One where telework is not possible.
• Senior living or assisted living facilities must continue to follow the guidelines of Phase One.
• Outdoor recreation remains in the same operational status as Phase One.
Phase Two: Travel Quarantine to Expire June 1
• Effective June 1, the provisions of the March 30 Directive requiring quarantine for nonwork-related arrivals in Montana will no longer be in effect.
• The Montana National Guard remains authorized to conduct temperature checks, assess individuals for COVID-19 symptoms, and to inquire about exposure history of any traveler arriving in Montana from another state or country through air or rail travel, consistent with the terms and restrictions provided in the March 30 Directive.
• The State will execute a robust public health plan in communities most impacted by tourism, including:
1. Surveillance testing of employees.
2. Enhanced contact tracing resources deployed to these areas as requested by local authorities.
3. Ability to surge personal protective equipment to impacted health care systems.
4. Guidelines for operation for businesses that see high-tourist activity.
In a press conference held to announce easing of restrictions on June 1, Gov. Bullock applauded residents of Montana for their cooperation in following his initial directives.
“Our quick, aggressive and early action to close schools, bars and restaurants put us in a better position to start reopening,” Gov. Bullock said in mid-May. “Montana continues to have the lowest number of positive per capita cases nationwide.”
However, he also implored Montanans to remain careful.
“We must recognize that the virus is still with us and will likely be for the foreseeable future,” the governor said.
He urged people to maintain social distancing of at least six feet apart, stay home if they’re sick, wear cloth masks and limit their physical contact with others.
Richland County’s Ler reiterated the governor’s points in her press release.
“It is important that individuals take personal responsibility to protect themselves and others while participating in activities and visiting local businesses,” wrote Ler, RS, MPH. “This means keeping track of where you have been and who you have been with, tightening your circle of contacts, monitoring your health and not going out when you are sick.
“Bring a cloth mask when you visit the hospital, a healthcare provider, the grocery story, and other places where social distancing may be difficult,” Ler continued.
During his press conference, Gov. Bullock promised the media the state would begin a new easing of restrictions under the Phase 2 “reopening” starting June 1. However, the governor emphasized that individuals and businesses should remain mindful that the coronavirus has not disappeared and that everyone has a responsibility to minimize the likelihood of it becoming worse.
“These guidelines are in place to protect people,” Gov. Bullock said, noting that limiting large gatherings of people is a key component of containing the spread of COVID-19. “Not following these guidelines is what will get us in trouble.”