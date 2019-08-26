In a story in Sunday's edition, it was incorrectly stated that William Ashley was the new world's first millionaire. That distinction actually more likely belongs to James Logan, of Logan and Shippen, according to Jim Hanson with the Museum of the Fur Trade. Hanson says Logan had certainly made a million by the 1760s. John Jacob Astor, meanwhile, was America's first multimillionaire. It is not clear when Astor made his first million, but it wasn't until a few years after emigrating here with six flutes in 1784. He opened the American Fur Trade Company in 1808.
The article also misspelled one of the re-enactors' names and used a camp name for a Sidney-area teacher. The re-enactor's name should have been Scott Staggs and the teacher's real name is Leif Halvorson.