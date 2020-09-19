SEPTEMBER 19, 2020: The Richland County Health Department is announcing one additional active case of COVID-19 in a Richland County resident, and the release of two cases from isolation. This brings the total case count to 73. At this time, 68 of the total cases are recovered, and three are active, with two deaths.
Active case updates are as follows:
Case 73: A female in her 20s who is not hospitalized and is isolating at home. The case investigation is complete. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and became symptomatic in quarantine.
The Health Department continues to monitor more than 20 close contacts daily. The Health Department’s investigations show that residents could be doing more to follow COVID-19 preventative recommendations, particularly in regard to not going out when sick, staying home after being tested, and avoiding large gatherings.
It is imperative that Richland County residents follow instructions from the Health Department and healthcare providers. The following are important reminders:
• If you are not feeling well, particularly including symptoms of a dry cough, fever, shortness of breath, headache, and other cold-like symptoms, stay home until you feel better. This means that you do not go to work, do not attend regular activities, and cancel or postpone appointments.
• If you have been tested for COVID-19 for any reason, including preoperative testing, you must stay home until test results are received. This means that you do not go to work, do not attend regular activities, and cancel or postpone appointments. Those who were named as a contact to a positive case will quarantine for 14 days post-exposure.
• All residents should be practicing social distancing, including limiting the number of close contacts. This means avoiding large gatherings where social distancing is difficult. Wear a mask as required and when social distancing is difficult.
Together we can slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Please do your part so Richland County can recover socially and economically from this pandemic.
