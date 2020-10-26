Richland County listed 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, three on Sunday and five on Monday. The active case count is now at 66, with five deaths.
Nine people were reported as being released from quarantine on Saturday, six on Sunday, and eight on Monday.
More than 200 close contacts are being monitored, masks continue to be required.
The Richland County Health Department continues to recommend CDC guidelines, including social distancing, washing hands often, staying home when ill, and limiting your circle of contacts to help slow the spread of coronavirus so that health care capacity remains available.
Statewide there were 647 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday, 746 on Sunday and 622 new cases on Monday.
The number of new tests on Saturday was 3,032, on Sunday 1,577 and on Monday 10,718. The total number of tests to date is 476,325.
Saturday’s cases
Case 357: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized.
Case 356: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 355: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized.
Case 354: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 353: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 352: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 351: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 350: A female in her 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 349: A male between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 348: A male in his 20’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a positive case and was symptomatic.
Sunday’s cases
Case 360: A female between the ages of 10 and 19 who is not hospitalized. The individual w assymptomatic.
Case 359: A female in her 40’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was named as a contact to a
positive case and was symptomatic.
Case 358: A female in her 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Monday’s cases
Case 365: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 364: A male in his 50’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 363: A male in his 30’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 362: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.
Case 361: A male in his 60’s who is not hospitalized. The individual was symptomatic.