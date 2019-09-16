On Sept. 4, Richland County Sheriff's Office received a report of theft of a 4-inch Gorman Rupp water pump green in color with a John Deere Power Tech 4/5L Engine on a trailer. Upon investigating this, it was found that the owner had the water pump and trailer at a gravel pit off of County Road 126 east of the railroad tracks. The model number of the water pump was PA 4A60-4045D/52 with two Gorman Rupp stickers on the side of the pump. The exact date of the theft of the water pump is not known by owner. The owner of the pump may give an additional reward for the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved in the theft of this valuable item.
As with any investigation it is possible that a member of the public saw, received information or heard something that may assist investigators with the investigation of this matter. Crimestoppers believes that someone may have information on the theft of this Gorman Rupp water pump with a John Deere engine on a pull type trailer. If you have knowledge or information on any crimes in Richland County, contact CRIMESTOPPERS by calling 433-6666 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
You can also contact Crimestoppers in Richland County anytime (24/7) by going to our New Crimestoppers website at www.richlandcs.com then going to Submit a Web Tip or by texting the code “CSRC plus your message to: 274637 (CRIMES). You can also contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Office at 406-433-2919. You may be eligible for a Cash reward of up to $1000.
