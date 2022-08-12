A Culbertson woman has been recognized by the Janette Rankin Foundation with one of three $2,500 National Scholar Grants.
Nicole Leno, of Culbertson, was one of three Montanans to win the award. The other two were Brenda Valerio from Helena and Ahwahne Williams from Ronan.
“This grant will help open the path to my future,” Leno said. “I am drawn to school and love being a student. This means the world to me and my little family.”
Leno is a single mother, business operations manager at a tribally owned company and holds associate’s degrees in business administration and business tech. She is studying business at Montana State University.
Different from traditional scholarships, JRF’s grants may be used toward books, supplies, transportation, childcare and other living expenses as well as tuition and fees.
Grant awards may be renewable for up to five years. As part of the award, grant recipients also have access to coaching, case management and the support of foundation alumnae. As a result of this multi-faceted support, JRF Scholars far exceed the national average in continuing their education and earning degrees, with 87% of grant recipients either graduating or continuing their studies, compared to the demographic average of 8 – 31%, according to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research.
Ahwahnee Williams of Ronan is a single mother, first chairperson for the Student Climate Change Committee at the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe, intern at the National Council for Preservation Education and student at the Salish Kootenai College. “My career goal is to ensure Indigenous representation is influencing public policies that pertain to the Indigenous cultural heritage,” said Williams who is working toward a bachelor’s degree in tribal historic preservation and plans to pursue graduate studies at the University of Montana. “Through my education I hope to make a positive impact for Indian Country.”
New JRF Scholar, Brenda Valerio of Helena is working toward a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Helena College University of Montana. Valerio is a single mother, first-generation college student, server and volunteer who prepares Sunday brunch for Helena community members experiencing homelessness. “I want to be able to offer my experience, strength, hope and success in a professional manner and be able to inspire those who are traveling similar journeys like myself to know that they are worth it and capable of a fresh new start,” said Valerio.
“This grant will help open the path to my future. I am drawn to school and love being a student. This means the world to me and my little family,” said Nicole Leno of Culbertson, who is a single mother, business operations manager at a tribally owned company and holds associate’s degrees in business administration and business tech. She is currently studying business at Montana State University.
“The Jeannette Rankin Foundation is thrilled to welcome Nicole, Brenda and Ahwahne to our sisterhood of Jeannette Rankin Foundation Scholars,” said Karen Sterk, CEO of JRF. “In their roles as single mothers, first-generation college students, Tribal members and community volunteers these women have already demonstrated much grit and determination. We know they have what it takes to make it across the graduation stage. Our grants and support system provide an extra lift to help get them there.”
The foundation starts accepting National Scholar Grant applications every November. To learn more about their eligibility criteria and the application process, or to support the next generation of Jeannette Rankin Foundation Scholars, visit rankinfoundation.org.