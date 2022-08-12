Nicole Leno recognized by the Janette Rankin Foundation with scholarship

Nicole Leno

A Culbertson woman has been recognized by the Janette Rankin Foundation with one of three $2,500 National Scholar Grants.

Nicole Leno, of Culbertson, was one of three Montanans to win the award. The other two were Brenda Valerio from Helena and Ahwahne Williams from Ronan.



