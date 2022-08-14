Growing the plant that looks like a living stone

Lithops, an interesting-looking plant that is native to Africa, prefers sandy soil and bright light.

 NDSU photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

It is no secret that I have a passion for soil, rocks and plants. There has been a recent addition to my houseplant collection, courtesy of a gardener friend, which has combined two of my three passions. I added a lithops, also called a living stone plant.

Lithops are fascinating. If you grow them or have seen one, you know why. They look other-worldly but are aptly named. When I brought my lithops home, I waited until my kids noticed the plant just to see what they would say. When they finally noticed the plant, they asked, “Where did the rock that looks like it is alive come from?”



Tags

Load comments