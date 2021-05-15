Facials, eye lash extensions and waxing may automatically make a person think “spa day.” What one may not understand is the benefits that come with these so-called spa days.
Yes, they help with a person’s mental health by boosting self-confidence but there is more than meets the eye. The benefits of facials are what helped Dani Larson find her career and give her hopes to help others who struggle with their skin.
Dani recently graduated from Montana Academy of Salons in Great Falls, Montana for esthetics. It was not always as easy as she may have hoped in the beginning. This young lady moved to Great Falls knowing no one. She found a rental basement off the internet and although it seemed intimidating at first, it was an experience she will never forget. Three of her closest friends came from the Montana Academy of Salons. Larson said, “I still have our ‘School Mom,’ who was our educator, that we still talk to her almost every day. I would hands down recommend the Montana Academy of Salons; you won’t get an education from anywhere else like you would there.”
She has made her way back to her hometown roots to serve the Sidney community she grew to love. It is all about support in a small community like Sidney, especially when it comes to small businesses. Dani says, “Sidney is made of small businesses and the community supports them all,” said Dani.
“Growing up I struggled with bad acne. I started seeing an esthetician who helped clear up my acne,” said the Sidney native.
She finds a lot of happiness in her career and loves the people she gets to work with every day. For Dani it is all about helping people and educating them on the importance of taking care of their skin. Many people have insecurities about their skin- it could be aging spots, sunspots, acne, or something else. Dani finds that helping people eliminate that negative feeling towards their skin is one of the most rewarding parts of the job.
Another advantage that she loves along with her career choice is the amount of people she gets to work with. She has clients that are in their teenage years all the way into their senior years, male and female.
A few of the services in which Dani provides include exfoliation, microdermabrasion, chemical peels, lash perms, lash and brown tints, and other skin refinements. These facials provide necessities our skin needs to help with fine lines, wrinkles, dry skin and more.
If you have questions about what would work for your skin and beauty needs, contact Dani Larson at the Bright Skin and Beauty Bar at (406) 478-9867 or like her page on Facebook, Esthetics by Dani Larson. Bright Skin and Beauty Bar is located at 1405 4th St SW in Sidney.