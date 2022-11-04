For most people, the end of Daylight Savings Time on Sunday, Nov. 6, means an extra hour of sleep. But for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, it may accelerate the disorientation that comes with “sundowning” that can last through the winter months.

For the more than 97,000 Utah family members who serve as unpaid caregivers for 34,000 loved ones living with Alzheimer’s disease, the time change and prolonged hours of darkness provide a caution that they may see behavioral changes in their loved ones in the weeks and months ahead.



