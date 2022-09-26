The application cycle for Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) — Public and Community Facilities and CDBG — Housing is now open. The deadline to apply is October 5, 2022.

Grants are available for counties, incorporated cities and towns, and consolidated city-county governments except Billings, Great Falls, and Missoula. A local government may apply for a CDBG grant on behalf of an organization that is ineligible to apply, such as a water or sewer district or nonprofit organization. Eligible projects are construction or rehabilitation of public infrastructure, community facilities, or multi-family housing projects that principally benefit residents whose annual income is below 80% of the area median income.



