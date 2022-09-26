The application cycle for Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) — Public and Community Facilities and CDBG — Housing is now open. The deadline to apply is October 5, 2022.
Grants are available for counties, incorporated cities and towns, and consolidated city-county governments except Billings, Great Falls, and Missoula. A local government may apply for a CDBG grant on behalf of an organization that is ineligible to apply, such as a water or sewer district or nonprofit organization. Eligible projects are construction or rehabilitation of public infrastructure, community facilities, or multi-family housing projects that principally benefit residents whose annual income is below 80% of the area median income.
The CDBG Public and Community Facilities application and more information on the program can be found here.
The CDBG Affordable Housing Development and Rehabilitation application and more information on the program can be found here.
There are a couple changes to the application guidelines that were recently approved through Administrative Rules. The grant amount has been increased to $750,000.
In limited circumstances, Commerce may approve a city or county applicant to have more than once CDBG Public Facility, Community Facility or Housing application open. More information on eligibility can be found here.
There is a new option to submit your grant application through the new Montana Grants and Loans Portal. This portal is meant to improve customer service and modernize technology as part of Governor Gianforte’s Digital First Challenge.
To submit your application through the new Montana Grants and Loans Portal, use this step-by-step guide or follow these directions: