Diane Reed, 87, of Pierre, South Dakota passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 17th 2020, at the Avera Maryhouse in Pierre. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at the Isburg Funeral Chapel. The inurnment will take place on Friday, June 18, 2020, at the Calvary Cemetery in Pierre, South Dakota.
(Betty) Diane (White) Reed was born on May 31, 1933 to Richard and Beth (Howard) White in Renton, WA. Diane was raised in Kirkland, WA where she attended school. After graduation she met Joe Reed on a blind date, Joe was in the Navy at the time and stationed in Bremerton, WA. They were married on March 14, 1952, in Seattle, Washington. They moved to Alderwood Manor, Washington in 1961 where they raised their growing family.
Diane was active with gardening, learning to play the guitar, crocheting, raising the kids and enjoying her art work. She loved to draw and paint especially scenery and dogs. In 1973, Joe and Diane moved to Savage, Montana where they were active in the Catholic Church. When they joined the church there was no longer anyone who could play the organ, so Diane taught herself to play so the church could have music again. Her years in Montana were spent gardening, raising some livestock and pursuing her hobby of oil painting with zeal. As the years progressed, Diane developed MS and she had to put down her paint brushes but continued to do her artwork by drawing with colored pencils. Diane and Joe lived in Savage, Montana for 37 years before moving to Pierre, South Dakota to be closer to family. Diane, Mom, Nana will be missed by all who know and love her, but she will be happy to be reunited in heaven with her husband of 68 years.
Diane is survived by her six children; Linda (Richard) Thom of Wasilla, AK; Timothy (Sharon) Reed of Lakewood, CA; Lorrie (James) Clause of Lakeview, OR; Kathleen (Bruce) Zachmeier of Pierre, SD; Zane Reed of Thorton, CO; Andrew (Kristin) Reed of Flower Mound, TX; three brothers , Jay Haga, OR, Eric Haga, WA, and Tor Haga, WA; as well as 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joe and her parents.