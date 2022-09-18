DIY home air filters can be effective and safe, researcher says

Tom Javins holds a HEPA filter used in a DIY home air filter. Javins says his tests show the DIY filters can be safe and effective.

 Courtesy Amy Cilimburg | Climate Smart Missoula

Researchers are increasingly concerned about the public health impacts of wildfire smoke. That prompted a Montana engineer to research the efficacy and safety of an inexpensive and increasingly popular "do-it-yourself" home air-filtration system.

Montana lucked out this summer. Despite persistent early-season warnings of an above-average fire potential, June, July and most of August brought us low fire activity and clear air. But luck ran out last week after California’s wildfire smoke started drifting into Montana’s airshed.



