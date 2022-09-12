William Cooper

William Cooper

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Donald Trump is in prosecutors’ crosshairs from Georgia to Washington DC to New York city. If Trump clearly violated the law then he should be prosecuted. But prosecutors shouldn’t overreach and go after Trump absent an unambiguous offense. The dangers of criminalizing politics are immense.

For starters, criminalizing politics violates the basic principle that the rule of law applies equally to all people. Entangling the passions of politics with the criminal law leads to treating people differently based on their political affiliation—instead of on their guilt or innocence.



Tags

Load comments