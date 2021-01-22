Funeral services for Donna M. Swenson, 78, of Sidney are at 2 p.m., Monday, January 25, 2021, at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney. Cremation will follow services under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be Monday, January 25, 2021 from 11 a.m. to service time at the funeral home. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Donna Mae Swenson (Dempsey) was born on July 28, 1942, in Wolf Point, Montana, to Lawrence and Iva Mae Dempsey (Turner). She was the second in a family of five, two sisters Louise and Maxine and two brothers Larry and Jerry. She grew up on a farm outside of Wolf Point and would often talk fondly of helping her dad with the chores. Up until she went to high school she attended a one-room, all-grade school that she had to get to by horse. She had many fun stories about growing up on the farm but mostly she loved all the animals, especially the deer which were her favorite. Shortly out of high school she met the love of her life Dennis Swenson. It wasn’t long before they were married, on September 2, 1961. They started a family of their own very soon after and ended up having four children – Wayne, Kenneth, Kimberly (South), and Leah. During her life she had many jobs off and on, but mostly she was dedicated to raising her family. Currently she has seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with two more on the way.
Throughout her life she was an active member of the Jehovah Witnesses. She formed many friendships there that were very dear to her heart. Mom’s greatest quality was her big heart. She was always there for anyone who needed a helping hand or a place to stay. It seemed like our home was always filled with people who needed help and her motherly love. Mom we love you and will always be missing you. You were the glue that held us all together. After being so strong for so long it’s now finally time for you to rest and be with dad.