Doris Evelyn Koch, 84, passed away on Jan. 11, 2022 from complications associated with Alzheimer’s.
Doris was born Aug. 1, 1937 in East Fairview, North Dakota to Everett and Mayme Crum. Doris attended schools in East Fairview and Fairview High School. Doris loved school (and was often the teacher’s pet) and she especially loved her fourth-grade teacher Mrs. Cottingham, who became a mentor for her.
Her sisters and brother include Anna Belle, Linda, Graycie and Everett.
Doris lived in California, Louisiana and Havre, Montana before returning to Fairview.
In 1958, she married Donald (Bill) Taylor. Into this marriage came Ryan, Kelly, Kym, and Arthur. In 1960 Doris and Bill had Terry Lynn who passed away at 6 weeks. Dawn and Tobin followed in 1961 and 1967.
Friends remember her as one of the kids always tossing the ball with the boys and playing at the river. Doris and Bill resided on the farm until 1981 when poor health caused Bill to have to retire.
Doris was always active in church, taught Sunday School, sports and was involved in whatever the children were doing. She attended ball games, concerts, PTA meetings, parent teacher conferences, and more.
In 1971, her uncle Randolph Crum came to live with them on the farm after he had suffered many strokes. He lived with them until Bill became sick in 1980.
Doris also worked outside the home at the Valley Cash and as the secretary for Petrolane Fuels in Fairview.
After Bill’s passing Doris met and married John Zaback and she and Tobin moved to Sidney. Doris and John had many fun years’ together riding a Goldwing and entertaining friends and family at their home and pool in Sidney.
Her deep community love was the Republican Party where she served as president of the Republican Women for two years and helped with many campaigns. She could always be found serving at the election sites on Election Day. Doris collected elephants as a tribute to the party and had over 1,500 elephants. She was known as the elephant lady.
She also served on the Richland County Tax Appeal Board and held various roles in the Women of the Moose.
Doris loved games and played on a women’s golf team, pinochle leagues, Bunko, women’s bowling league, and other club games. She had a deep commitment to both of her “towns”—Fairview and Sidney.
In 1998 John passed away in Arizona leaving Doris to manage and run M&R Motorcycle Shop in Sidney.
In 2001 her son Tobin joined her and between the two of them the business blossomed. She sold the business in 2004 and retired.
Doris always bragged about her grandchildren and visited each one of their classes when possible. Doris wrote “of all the things I valued through my life—undyed hair, being slim, nice clothes, nice home, real teeth, being debt-free, and great friends—I would trade them today for the privilege of being a grandmother. It has been the best gift of my life. I love them all and thank my children for the happiness each one gave me. Gramma, gramma, gramma—what a wonderful sound! I will hug each of you in heaven someday.”
Although she always swore if she married again, she would “marry a woman,” in 2002 Doris married Victor Koch, whom she referred to as “the greatest man”.
In 2003 Doris traveled with her daughter to Germany, London, and Scotland where Dawn spoke.
She also joined the Pella Lutheran Church with Vic in 2003, joined Faith Circle, and became involved in many church activities.
In 2007 Victor slipped on a patch of ice and shattered his hip. Doris nursed him for the next three years until his death in 2010.
One of her greatest regrets was that she and Victor did not get to travel as they had hoped to—first because of her work at M&R Cycle and secondly his accident.
In 2018, Doris moved to Colorado to be near her daughter and to receive medical treatment.
Doris loved dogs and had her precious pug Maddy with her until nearly the end of her life.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; a grandchild, Amy Marie; and a son, Terry Lynn.
She is survived by six children- Ryan Douglas (Gwen) of Spokane, Washington; Kelly William (Kristie) of Mohall, North Dakota; Kym Lilburn (Rhonda) of Sidney; Arthur Lee (Diane) of Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee; Dawn Renee (Doug) DeTienne of Fort Collins, Colorado; and Tobin N of Fairview.
At the time of her death, she had 16 grandchildren- Rebecca and Matthew (Ryan); Alyssa, Erin, and Seth (Kelly); Stuart, Alex, Kate, Sara, and Rachel (Kym); Taylor, Aaron, and Morgan (Dawn); and Savanna, Crystal, and Lake (Tobin); 32 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
A small Memorial Service will be held In Colorado for Doris.