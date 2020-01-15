Jessica Chamberlin, city clerk and treasurer, informed Government Affairs Committee about new grant dollars coming to the area via Communities in Action during the Jan. 15 meeting.
Richland County Health Department Communities in Action director Kali Godfrey recently announced the community is the recipient of the Drug-Free Communities Support Program Grant. The grant will provide up to $125,000 per year for five years toward sustaining a reduction in local youth substance abuse and is supported by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
"At first we didn't think we received the grant because recipients were announced in October and we weren't one of them," Godfrey said.
The news came later that Richland County was selected for the grant, which will require some quick planning on Godfrey's part. Per grant requirements, 12 sectors must be signed on to provide support, including media, civic/volunteer organization, healthcare professional, parent, religious/fraternal organization, youth serving organization, business, state/local/tribal government, youth, law enforcement, schools and one other organization involved in reducing substance abuse.
"We have a 12-month action plan as part of the grant," Godfrey said. "The first that we'll do is hire someone to do it. It's a fairly big grant and we need someone to manage it."
Although a job description hasn't yet been posted, one of the responsibilities of the grant director will be to establish a youth coalition. The grant is intended to mainly be run by young people. Godfrey said the coalition will be made up of youth from Sidney, Savage, Fairview and Lambert.
The youth coalition will look at risk factors and protective factors for substance abuse. Risk factors include what dangerous behaviors may lead to drug or alcohol use and protective factors address deterrents to those behaviors, like recreation development.
"I think kids might actually like this one," Godfrey said about recreation opportunities.
After the first five-year period of the grant, the Richland County Health Department can apply for another five year period, but the grant is capped at 10 years.
The process is new and Godfrey said it is currently a developing program, which includes seven key points:
- Establish the capacity and skills needed to reduce youth substance abuse in Richland County.
- Develop a youth coalition of CIA to facilitate youth leadership for substance use prevention in Richland County.
- Develop a sustainability system of governance for youth CIA.
- Create an atmosphere of action around preventing youth substance abuse in Richland County by identifying needs and strategies to address priorities.
- Display local data reflecting the risk/protective factors and offer opportunities for the community to engage in solutions through a web-based community outreach platform, Livestories.
- Provide consistent park signage prohibiting substance use of any kind in public spaces.
- Ensure effective processes are in place in order to decrease over service at establishments.
In other news
- Richland County Commissioner Shane Gorder gave an update on meetings he's attending this week in Helena with the Department of Revenue on property assessments, abatements, property taxes and how they support school districts.
- Rep. Joel Krautter is attending legislative meetings in Helena, where he updated Government Affairs Committee on discussions about annual versus bi-annual legislative sessions.
- Krautter also updated the committee on a recent meeting held at the confluence with State Sen. Steve Hinebauch, economic development executive director Leslie Messer, and five legislators from North Dakota. The group discussed oil and gas development, tax structure, infrastructure, agricultural development and ways to better work together in the region.
- The next Government Affairs Committee meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 7 a.m., at Sidney City Hall.