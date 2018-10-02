Sidney’s cross country runners placed at the meet held in Glasgow on Saturday.
“The kids all competed well after a pretty intense week of practice as well as all the homecoming festivities,” Sidney’s Coach Justin Collins said. “On the boys side, Seth Dodds and Kaleb Jimison both cut quite a bit of time off their personal bests. The girls were a full squad for the first time all year. Claire Frank competed for the first time of the season and finished in our top five, so that was great for the team.”
Sidney’s Janelle Brien finished 24th with a time of 24:13. Lexi Nelson took 28th at 23:41 and Serenity Kuntz earned 30th at 23:48.
Abby Reitz placed 31st at 23:56, Claire Frank took 43rd at 26:05 and Ximena Rosas was 44th at 26:07. Erin Erickson finished 45th in 26:08. For the JVs, Riley Jimison took 13th in 28:02.
Wyatt Heringer led Sidney’s boys at 19:07 for 25th place. Kaiden Cline took 29th at 19:27 and Everett Jensen was 35th at 19:49.
Will Steinbeisser placed 40th at 20:32, Cole Roberts took 42nd at 20:39, Seth Dodds was 45th at 20:53 and Kaleb Jimison took 50th at 21:16. For the JVs, Daniel Schneider placed 31st at 22:26.
The Eagles will compete in Miles City on Saturday.