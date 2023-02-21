Eastern Montana Community Mental Health Center (EMCMHC) is pleased to announce that the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA) recently awarded EMCMHC a $4 million dollar, 4-year planning and implementation grant that will allow the agency to implement the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) model for care delivery in Eastern Montana.

The CCBHC model of care focuses on comprehensive and coordinated care, including: Crisis Services; Treatment Planning, Screening, Assessment, Diagnosis & Risk Assessment, Outpatient Mental Health & Substance Use Services, Targeted Case Management, Outpatient Primary Care Screening and Monitoring, Community-Based Mental Health Care for Veterans, Peer, Family Support & Counselor Services, and Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services. Services are delivered quickly, conveniently and are not dependent upon an individual’s ability to pay.



Tags

Load comments