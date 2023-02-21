Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) officials said today that Eduro Healthcare will become the new manager of the Eastern Montana Veterans Home (EMVH) beginning March 1, 2023.

Eduro Healthcare is a Utah-based skilled nursing operating company that operates 40 facilities in nine states, and is the current manager of the Southwest Montana Veterans Home in Butte. Glendive Medical Center (GMC) had previously managed EMVH since 1995.



