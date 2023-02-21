Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) officials said today that Eduro Healthcare will become the new manager of the Eastern Montana Veterans Home (EMVH) beginning March 1, 2023.
Eduro Healthcare is a Utah-based skilled nursing operating company that operates 40 facilities in nine states, and is the current manager of the Southwest Montana Veterans Home in Butte. Glendive Medical Center (GMC) had previously managed EMVH since 1995.
“We are grateful for GMC's service to Montana’s Veterans over the past 27 years,” DPHHS Director Charles Brereton said. “DPHHS has been impressed with Eduro Healthcare’s management of the Southwest Montana Veterans Home in Butte, and we are looking forward to expanding this partnership to Glendive.”
Eduro Healthcare owner Michael Bewsey said the company is eager to begin serving Veterans who reside at EMVH.
“Our team is committed to the Veterans of Montana and we have built one of the best teams in the country to support each facility we operate,” said Michael Bewsey, owner of Eduro Healthcare. “Our company has thrived during one of the most operationally difficult times in the history of the industry, and I give our various teams all the credit. We are proud of the relationship we have built with DPHHS and are honored that they continue to trust Eduro to meet the fiscal needs of the State of Montana as well as the physical needs of the Veterans we serve.”
DPHHS, GMC, and Eduro Healthcare are working closely together to ensure a seamless transition for residents and employees. No employees will lose their jobs as part of this change.
EMVH is an 80-bed intermediate/skilled-care facility which includes a 16-bed Special Care Unit. The facility, based in Glendive, has certification from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Department of Veterans Affairs. The facility opened its doors for admission in July 1995. EMVH was built through a partnership between the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the State of Montana.