The Federal Primary election to be held on June 2, 2020 is an all-mail ballot election. All active, provisional, and late registrants will receive a ballot in the mail. Inactive voters will need to update their registration to receive a ballot. Ballots were mailed May 8, 2020.
• Montana is an open primary state that requires voters to receive all eligible party ballots.
• Only vote ONE party ballot.
• Put the voted ballot in the pink secrecy envelope.
• Place the pink secrecy envelope in the white affirmation envelope and sign the affirmation envelope.
• Destroy the other two ballots.
Ballots can be mailed in or dropped off at the Clerk and Recorder’s office located at 201 W Main. Due to Covid-19, our office doors are closed. Please knock and we are happy to help voters with registration and ballot drop-off or pick-up. Call 433-1708 with any questions.
Information provided by Stephanie Verhasselt, Richland County Clerk & Recorder/Election Administrator