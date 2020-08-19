Some political pundits are calling it the battle of "The Two Steves."
Others might be inclined to call it the battle of "Who Gets Credit for What."
Objective observers simply call it the battle for the U.S. Senate in Montana.
In any case, women voters will play a major role in deciding who represents the Treasure State in Washington, D.C. over the next six years.
Both Gov. Steve Bullock and Sen. Steve Daines issued statements on Aug. 18, 2020, applauding the 19th Amendment that gave U.S. women the right to vote as a monumental occasion.
Gov. Bullock noted Montana women played a crucial role in procuring the right to vote.
Here is the governor's statement:
“Through the work of powerhouse advocates, women’s suffrage was recognized in Montana in 1914. After securing the right to vote at home, these trailblazers took the fight to the national stage until the 19th Amendment was ratified on this day in 1920. We owe an unrepayable debt of gratitude to the women of Montana who fought to protect and expand the right to vote. While we honor this monumental occasion, our fight for true equality still lies ahead. Today, let us pledge ourselves to the continued fight for equal rights so the diverse voices of Montana and our nation can be reflected in our representative democracy.”
Unfortunately, Gov. Bullock's official statement failed to mention Jeannette Rankin, the first woman to serve in the U.S. Congress, prior to ratification of the 19th Amendment.
History buffs know Montana was the first state to send a woman to the nation's capitol to represent its interests in Washington, D.C., before all American women of legal voting age at the time were given the right to vote.
Rankin was a member of the Grand Old Party (GOP). Apparently, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) knows his state history. He did not leave Rankin out of his press release recognizing the 19th Amendment.
Here is Sen. Daines' statement:
“Today we celebrate 100 years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote. One of the trailblazers that led the women’s suffrage movement was Montana’s very own [Jeannette] Rankin, the first woman to serve in Congress. Let us honor her legacy and the legacy of women like her who fought to make the right to vote for all women possible.”