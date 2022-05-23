District 2 has two candidates seeking to fill that seat as Richland County Commissioner - Shane Gorder (incumbent) and Brian Holst (challenger).
Shane Gorder was born and raised in Richland County and lives about 7 miles south of Sidney on the east side of the river.
”I am a rancher and small business owner,” Gorder said.
He is married to Lisa Gorder and the couple have six children — Brennan (Tessa) Gorder; Jalyssa McPherson (Zach); Brady Gorder; Brielle Gorder, Brodie Gorder and Greyson Gorder.
“Serving Richland County and its residents has truly been my honor,” Gorder said. “I am committed to continuing to bring positive energy and open-mindedness to this position.”
When asked about strengths, Gorder pointed to his experience with the county in his role as county commissioner.
“My 7 ½ years in the road department and 12 years as an elected official bring to this office many years of experience," he said. "I have built many relationships in our community and statewide.”
Gorder said he has worked on federal and state issues as a commissioner and is a strong face on many issues for Richland County. Some of the issues include the Intake diversion damn and bypass channel, the current Fork Peck Missouri River Test Flow problems, and fighting against the closure of the MDU and other coal-fired plants.
“I personally have helped facilitate a citizen-initiated fight against a TENORM landfill facility on the east side of our river and helped with the Montana DOT on a traffic signal light on the intersection of Miller’s Corner and the golf course,” he said.
Gorder also pointed to a number of projects underway, including a new traffic light at the intersection of our emergency services (law enforcement, firehall, hospital) and the Savage School as well as the Valleyview Subdivision (on the east side of the river) on a public health issue of drinking water compliance with DEQ.
As a commissioner, Gorder has also approved a new firehall/senior center in Fairview, blacktop to improve the Sidney Center parking lot, a new roof at the Lambert Center, and building improvements at the Savage Center, which will begin soon.
As for changes he would like to see, Gorder said any changes would not come from him, but from the public.
“It is about what the residents of Richland County would like to see," he said. "It is about what the taxpayers come to us as commissioners and request. Listening is what I do best, and I am on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”
Gorder likes to be informed and look at all aspects of each situation, he added.
“All projects that we have been involved in have come from the need of our taxpayers," he said. "Groups have come to us with needs and issues, and we have done our best to help the communities within Richland County.”
