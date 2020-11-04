U.S. Senataor Steve Daines is headed back for another term in Congress as one of Montana’s two senators, beating out incumbent but term-limited Montana Governor Steve Bullock in a $160 million race that was being closely watched by both Democrats and Republicans nationwide.
The chance of flipping a seat was the main reason for all the attention, but Daines, who has aligned himself with President Donald Trump, kept his seat running on a campaign platform of “protecting Montana’s way of life” and painting Bullock as too close to Democratic party leaders.
Daines, during a joint election night party with Governor-elect Greg Gianforte, thanked his supporters.
“This election was unprecedented. We know that. We’ve never seen a political race of this size in Montana,” he said. “I’m grateful that the good common sense, the good horse sense of Montana, didn’t listen to all that out-of-state money from Chuck Schumer flooding into Montana.”
Bullock, in his concession, thanked his supporters.
“I ran for office 12 years ago with one goal in mind: to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives,” he said. “I have been so pleased with how we have been able to bring people together in Montana — even when we don’t always agree — to improve the lives of our families and our communities.”
Bullock said he still believes Washington could work better.
“Montana has been a gift to me, and given me more than I could ever give back,” he said. “I have been so grateful to have served as Montana’s Governor and Attorney General.”