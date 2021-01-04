In advance of a historically routine vote Jan. 6 where the U.S. Congress tallies the results of the 2020 presidential election, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said Saturday he will join 11 other Republican senators in disputing the Electoral College count awarding the presidency to Joe Biden.
Daines and some Republican peers want Congress to appoint an election commission to provide further review of the November vote in certain states. That would potentially create a path to overturn the results in those states before Biden is sworn in to office Jan. 20 by giving Republican-controlled legislatures in those states a chance to switch their state’s electoral votes from Biden to Trump. The Republican senators said they will reject those states’ Electoral College votes unless a 10-day audit is completed.
“An unprecedented number of Americans have significant doubts about the integrity of 2020 presidential election results,” Daines wrote in a statement, citing Biden’s relatively narrow margin of victory in several states.
“I believe it is important that we agree to hear the concerns of Americans, and that’s why I believe it’s important that we form the electoral commission. To answer the questions outstanding, find resolution and protect the democratic process,” Daines continued. “Once completed, individual contested states would evaluate the commission’s findings, and if necessary could convene [a] special legislative session to certify a change in their vote, if needed.”
The group of 11 senators includes seven sitting senators — Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Ron Johnson, R-Wis., James Lankford, R-Okla., Steve Daines, R-Mont., John Kennedy, R-La., Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. and Mike Braun, R-Ind. — and four senators-elect sworn in on Sunday — Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., Roger Marshall, R-Kan., Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.
With election results certified by state’s across the nation, and U.S. Electoral College votes tallied Dec. 14, Biden has been elected the next U.S. president with 306 Electoral College votes to Trump’s 232. While Biden won some states by relatively narrow margins — just 12,670 votes in Georgia, for example, and 20,682 in Wisconsin — his Electoral College margin was big enough that Trump would have had to win multiple swing states to claim victory.
Even so, rumors about improper election administration and voter fraud have spread widely on social media — inflamed by partisan news outlets and President Trump’s own insistence that he won. Those claims have consistently been undermined by judicial scrutiny in dozens of cases brought before state and federal courts.
In Wisconsin, for example, Trump-appointed federal judge Brett Ludwig rejected an effort by the Trump campaign to have the state’s presidential election results discarded and the state’s electoral votes re-awarded by the GOP-controlled Wisconsin Legislature.
“This is an extraordinary case,” Ludwig wrote in his order. “A sitting president who did not prevail in his bid for reelection has asked for federal court help in setting aside the popular vote based on disputed issues of election administration, issues he plainly could have raised before the vote occurred.”
In another case, a federal judge in Michigan, Linda Parker, concluded that Trump attorneys hadn’t produced any reliable evidence to support allegations of ballot tampering in the Detroit area, describing those claims as “speculation and conjecture.”
The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a case brought in December by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton — and supported by Montana Attorney General Tim Fox, a fellow Republican — arguing that Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin should be prevented from certifying their 2020 results because they had changed some election procedures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even as Trump and his allies have failed to undercut Biden’s victory in legal venues, they do appear to have successfully undermined the American’s public’s faith in the integrity of the election, particularly in Republican circles.
Daines’ statement cites a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll conducted in mid-November in which 39% of respondents and 67% of Republicans indicated they were “concerned that the election is rigged.”
In that same poll, 23% of all respondents and 52% of Republicans indicated they believed Trump was the rightful winner of the 2020 election, compared to 63% of all respondents and 29% of Republicans who believed Biden was the rightful winner.
Saturday, Daines cast his push for an election commission and rejection of the Electoral College vote as an effort to bolster public trust in the election’s outcome.
“There have been continued reports of irregularities with signature verification, different rules for mail-in ballots versus in-person ballots, delayed receipt of ballots, inconsistent curing of ballots, a lack of meaningful access to the polls, the dispute process and counting process for partisan poll watchers,” he wrote. “These issues have cast doubt on the legitimacy of the presidential election outcome which needs further investigation for the credibility of our institutions.”
Daines spokeswoman Katie Schoettler didn’t respond to an email Saturday afternoon asking for citations supporting the senator’s allegation of such irregularities.
This story was updated Jan. 3 to more precisely describe how Congress finalizes the presidential election vote and the specific portions of the procedure that Daines and other GOP senators plan to dispute.