Montana’s general election will be conducted this year solely by mail, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are five things to know about the election on Nov. 3.
1. Ballots were mailed Oct. 9 to all active voters. Inactive and non-registered voters did not receive a ballot.
2. To become an active voter and receive a ballot in Richland County, you can visit the Richland County Recorders office any time between now and 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
3. Ballots can be mailed in or dropped off in person to Clerk and Recorder, 201 W. Main, Sidney MT 59270.
4. To vote in Montana you must be 18 years old or older on or before the election. You must also be a citizen of the United States and you must have lived in Montana for at least 30 days.
5. Convicted felons serving a sentence in a penal institution and individuals judged in a court of law to be of unsound mind may not vote regardless of whether they meet the eligibility requirements.