U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte is the apparent winner of the governor’s race with 54 percent of the votes Wednesday morning to 42 percent for his opponent, Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, and 4 percent for the Libertarian ticket, Lyman Bishop and John Nesper.
About 75 percent of the race has been tallied so far.
This was another fairly expensive race, with millions of dollars in campaign cash flowing in, including $7.6 million in self-financing from Gianforte, according to an analysis by Montana Free Press.
Gianforte ran on a platform of reigning in new state spending, and pushing for lower taxes for Montanans.
Cooney, meanwhile, ran on his experience in state government, and promised to protect health care coverage and public lands.
Lyman-Nesper included the second amendment, education and public lands as their top campaign issues.
The Associated Press had declared Gianforte the winner just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, based on returns and past voting history for the precincts that were still outstanding.
Gianforte, in his victory speech in Bozeman, said he is “full of optimism” for Montana.
“Tomorrow, let’s turn the page together to a brighter future,” he said. “We will build a better Montana for all Montanans.”
Cooney’s campaign initially refused to concede the election, pointing out that some voters were still in line to vote in some precincts, but did finally concede the race just after midnight.
In his concession speech, Cooney called for an end to partisanship and divisiveness.
“Tonight ends a historic election in Montana,” He said. “It was the most expensive race for governor, ever. But I still believe that people, — Montanans — and our ideas, our responsibility, and our accountability, are what governs us. Not millionaires, not big corporations, not special interests.”
In the end, challenges facing Montanans aren’t about particular parties, Cooney said.
“It’s about Montanans and the values we share,” he said. “This is Big Sky Country, the Treasure State, the Last Best Place. We have challenges and opportunities in the days, weeks, months and years ahead. And we’re going to face them head on.”
Cooney also promised to do his part to ensure a smooth transition for the next administration.
“There’s no doubt our priorities and our visions for Montana are different,” he said. “But I wish you the best as you continue your journey in public service.”