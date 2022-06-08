The close-fought election for County Commissioner of District 2 came to an end on Tuesday, June 7 after the primary election concluded with Shane Gorder being re-elected.
On Tuesday afternoon, as voters were submitting their ballots, the Sidney Herald had a chance to talk with both candidates; Gorder and Brian Holst.
Holst said he felt good about the campaign.
“I feel positive. I think people are ready for a change and new ideas are always good,” he said.
Gorder admitted he was anxious, but also expressed optimism.
“Campaigning went very well," he said. "Debates ran nicely and everything went smoothly. I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was nervously biting my fingernails throughout the day.”
Gorder closed the election with a narrow 67-vote margin in the primary, with a total of 1,168 votes to Holst’s 1,101 votes.
As Gorder will serve as County Commissioner for the next six-year term, he told the Sidney Herald his “big vision” for the county is to complete ongoing projects. Two of the large issues on the forefront of his mind are suitable drinking water for Savage School and the completion of the Sidney Circle subdivision water issues.
Looking back over the past 12 years, Gorder recalls building the Senior Center/Firehall in Fairview as a big accomplishment.
Some concerns were brought to attention during the campaign regarding future plans for CR 146 and what Commissioner Gorder will do to help the road condition. Currently, Gorder said they are waiting for emulsion oil to be put on the road, then the commissioners will look at fixing the holes before chip sealing.
Addressing a comment Holst made about the relationship between Fairview and Sidney, Gorder said, “I feel like we have a very good working relationship with the mayor of Fairview and the mayor of Sidney. We have helped on numerous projects that benefit both cities.”
Holst declined to comment on the election results.
Gorder thanked his voters as well as his Campaign Treasurer, Terry Williams, who kept the finance and reporting for the state.
“I will keep an open mind in the decisions that will be made in the next six years. My phone is always on and I’m always open to discussion on the street,” Gorder said.