Despite misinformation about voting fraud that surged after polling places for the June 2 primary were shut down, Montana is well-prepared to hold a secure statewide election by mail for the first time.
Unlike many other states, Montana regularly updates voter addresses, making mail a reliable way to get ballots out.
The state has been conducting all-mail elections for cities, schools and other local taxing districts since l985. In fact, all Montana elections, except federal elections, are already held by mail.
In 2018, 74 percent of Montana voters chose to cast General Election ballots by mail, instead of in-person.
Voters should be receiving ballots, which were mailed May 8. They must be returned to the election office by June 2. Much like packages, people can track ballots using Montana’s My Voter Page.
Once the election office receives a ballot, the barcode on the return envelope is scanned into the statewide voter database. The signature on it is then verified against the one on the voter’s registration. This stops people from casting someone else’s ballot or voting more than once.
The number of verified signatures is checked against the number of ballots counted, preventing votes from being missed.
Montana’s 56 highly-trained election officials work diligently to ensure secure voting. Trained election judges from each political party also work at counting centers. Ballots are never handled by one individual alone.
With these tried-and-true checks and balances in place, voters can rest assured ballots will be secure and accurately counted.
Geraldine Custer of Forsyth, state representative for House District 39, is a former Rosebud County Clerk and Recorder for 36 years