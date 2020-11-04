Republicans enjoyed commanding leads in the races for Secretary of State, Superintendent of Public Instruction, and State Auditor with about 76 percent of the votes counted.
Deputy Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen is the apparent winner of Montana’s Secretary of State race with 59 percent of the votes to her Democratic opponent’s 41 percent.
That’s with 76 percent of the votes tallied so far.
Bennett ran on a platform of cutting bureaucracy and ensuring that government is responsive to Montana’s job creators.
Jacobsen meanwhile, styled herself as anti-establishment, and her campaign website also said she supports requiring valid voter identification to enhance the security of elections.
Incumbent Elsie Arntzen is the apparent winner of the Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction race, with 52 percent of the vote, versus 44 percent for her Democratic opponent Melissa Romano, and 4 percent for the Libertarian candidate Kevin Leatherbarrow.
Arntzen campaigned on a “bold agenda” to expand STEM opportunities for all students, regardless of whether their path leads to higher education or directly to a career. She also said she would fight for funding for professional development for teachers in the area of school safety.
Romano meanwhile, said she would work for a public preschool option for the state’s youngest learners, prioritize mental health support and resources, and develop programs focused on recruiting and retaining outstanding educators for Montana schools.
Leatherbarrow ran as an anti-establishment candidate and said he would bring a “fresh look” to a “broken” educational system, including things like school vouchers and school choice.
Troy Downing is the apparent winner of the Montana State Auditor race, with 55 percent of the vote to 40 percent for Democratic challenger Shane Morigeau and 5 percent for Libertarian Roger Roots.
Downing said he would defend Montana’s way of life and be a conservative watchdog for Montana taxpayers. He also said he would work to stop government for continuing to expand and stifle prosperity with needless, unreasonable regulations.
Morigeau, a house representative since 2017, touted his role in Medicaid expansion in Montana, and said his legal and legislative experience give him the skills necessary for the Auditor office. He also promised to protect access to public lands to promote the outdoor activities.
Roots said both his opponents are actually committed to big government and controlling Montana lives and said he would work to keep freedom of Montanans top priority.