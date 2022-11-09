featured Live election results in Richland County Sidney Herald staff Nov 9, 2022 Nov 9, 2022 Updated Nov 9, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sidney residents vote in the Sidney Public Schools election in 2016. Ashleigh Fox Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The first round of midterm election results have been reported for Richland County. This page will be updated as new ballots are counted and reported to the state. As of Wednesday morning, 3,787 of the county's 7,600 registered voters had cast a vote — a turnout of 49.82%, according to the state. You can view the results on the Montana Secretary of State's website here. Statewide results are available here. Final results will be certified on Nov. 29, the state’s canvas date. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Election Result Richland County Politics Round Vote Voter Montana Result Load comments