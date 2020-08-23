The harder we work, the luckier we get. If that’s true for Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, he is a shoe-in to be Montana’s next governor.
However, if the turnout at Sidney’s “socially-distanced” meet-and-greet with Cooney is a good barometer of how well he will perform in November’s general election, the current lieutenant governor is likely to be defeated.
Hard work and popularity constitute two different measurements of Cooney’s campaign to succeed Steve Bullock as governor.
Many voters in Montana — which leans toward the middle of the political spectrum — recognize Cooney is a hard worker. By comparison, most voters in Richland County — which leans far right — are not likely to vote for a Democrat who works hard to distance himself from the “career politician” label his opponent successfully pegs on his left lapel.
Cooney’s Republican opponent — Greg Gianforte — is a self-made multi-millionaire and the state’s current “at-large” congressman.
The fact that Richland is one of the most politically conservative counties in the state did not deter Montana’s current lieutenant governor from visiting Sidney on Saturday, August 22.
During the meet and greet, Cooney seemed fearless. He was dressed casually: blue jeans, black cowboy boots, plaid shirt with sleeves rolled up.
After introducing himself individually to guests — tapping elbows instead of shaking hands, per COVID-19 etiquette — Cooney spoke to the intimate group.
“We’re gonna give a little pep talk and let you folks get on with your lives,” Cooney said to supporters as he stepped forward under a shaded veranda.
A few minutes earlier, Cooney explained why he and everyone at the event wore face masks, even on a hot day — when the Richland County Health Department posted it had fewer than four “active” positive cases of COVID-19.
“People gotta be respectful about it,” the lieutenant governor said. “Scientific evidence says that masks do prevent the spread of the virus. In areas that have had masks, and are using them, they have seen a decline.”
Cooney and his running mate spoke to about 20 supporters at Veterans Memorial Park. Everyone at the event wore a protective face covering, including the two candidates.
“Montana is not for sale,” Cooney began. “It really is what this campaign is about. Montanans should be the ones in charge.”
After pointing out his opponent relocated to Montana from New Jersey, Cooney alleged Congressman Gianforte has spent millions of dollars to become an elected official.
“That’s his money alone,” Cooney said. “During the course of his career, he’s spent over two million dollars of his own money running for public office.”
Some supporters in attendance were working teachers; some were retired workers; and some were young Democrats. All were there to hear what Cooney and Casey Schreiner had to say about jobs, education, healthcare, public lands and multi-millionaires.
“Casey and I have worked hard...to pass Medicare in Montana,” Cooney told them. “We have not lost a single healthcare [facility] because of Medicare expansion.
“If our opponent wins,” Cooney charged, 90,000 people will lose their healthcare coverage in Montana.
“While we’re trying to save healthcare in Montana, our opponent, Gianforte, is trying to strip healthcare coverage away from Montanans,” Cooney declared, moving on to education and access to public lands.
“My opponent has said public education is a monopoly,” the Lt. governor said, noting Schreiner is a former school teacher.
Cooney told the group the first thing Gianforte did when he arrived in the Treasure State was file a lawsuit against Montana “to prevent access to public lands near his personal residence in Gallatin County.”
“You can’t call yourself a champion of public lands if you close them off,” Cooney said, transitioning to a statewide sales tax.
“Casey and I are against it,” Cooney said of a mandated sales tax. “I just don’t believe a sales tax is right. It puts more of a burden on hard-working Montanans.”
Cooney accused Gianforte of legally evading income taxes by supporting loopholes in the law.
“’The fairest tax is the one you pay and I don’t,’” Cooney joked, mimicking his opponent. “He said that.”
To back his commitment not to implement a statewide sales tax, the lieutenant governor promised to make it illegal for Montana’s legislature to implement a statewide sales tax.
“We’re gonna work on a [state] constitutional amendment that will ban a sales tax,” Cooney said. “We’re gonna need your help. You talking to your friends and neighbors out there is golden.”
Cooney then introduced his running mate — the former teacher — as a “great public servant.”
Schreiner zeroed in on their campaign theme.
“We should all rise up and send a clear message to Greg Gianforte that Montana is not for sale,” Schreiner declared, moving back and forth as he spoke, as if the park veranda were an outdoor classroom.
Both Cooney and his running mate did an admirable job explaining what their campaign slogan means. With unusual brevity and surprising details, they spoke on a pleasant, late afternoon in the park.
Nearby, families gathered at a picnic table and kids played on the summer grass. In the distance, a beefed-up pickup truck — with a large Trump flag flapping on a pole secured to the tailgate — drove slowly past the park.
The pickup truck parked more than six feet away from the “Montana Not For Sale” gathering, yet close enough for the driver to make a point.
After the event, the state’s lieutenant governor said he enjoys traveling to eastern Montana.
“This campaign has not been fun, stuck in Helena,” Cooney said, noting he has traveled to Richland County several times as an elected official, as an “employee” of the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, and as the director for the non-profit organization Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies.
“It’s great to be back on the road,” Cooney said after speaking to supporters at Veterans Memorial Park. “I’ve always loved Sidney. I’ve been here many times.”
The Sidney Herald will feature an exclusive one-on-one interview with Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney in an upcoming issue.