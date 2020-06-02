It was a good night for Republicans in Richland County. Perhaps, not such a good night for at least one GOP incumbent.
First-time challenger, and Republican, Brandon Ler appears to have unseated incumbent Joel Krautter by 53% to 47%, based on returns reported by the Montana Secretary of State's office.
With all Richland County precincts reporting, incumbent House District 35 Rep. Krautter appears to have lost his bid for a second term as the county's representative at the state's capitol in Helena.
Ler, in a brief phone conversation with the Sidney Herald, said he was not prepared to make a victory statement until the election has been called, mostly likely early on Wednesday, June 3.
Krautter could not be reached for comment as of 10:15 p.m. on election night, June 2.
UPDATE: Rep. Krautter Concession (11 p.m. June 2, 2020)
"I want to thank all of my supporters who voted for me, donated to my campaign, wrote letters to the editor, put up signs, shared Facebook posts, or just had an encouraging word through this campaign. Unfortunately, it appears after a hard fought campaign that we didn’t get the results we were hoping for tonight. I’m thankful for the opportunity I’ve had to serve Richland County and get good things accomplished for our district. I’m also proud of my voting record and wouldn’t change anything."
–Thanks, Joel
Gianforte to Face Cooney
Republican Congressman Greg Gianforte has been declared the winner for the Republican nomination for governor.
With 78 precincts fully reporting and nearly half partially reporting, Gianforte and his running mate for Lt. Gov., Kristen Juras, had captured 55% of the vote.
Gianforte's closest competitor, current Attorney General Tim Fox, had 26% of the vote; Gianforte was polling far ahead of Al Olszewski, who had 19%.
“I’m grateful for the overwhelming support we received throughout this campaign from every corner of our state,” Gianforte stated in the evening's first victory press release. “I want to thank my friends, Tim and Al, who ran spirited campaigns. I appreciate their commitment to public service, and I look forward to working with them to build the kind of Republican unity we need to win in November.”
Gianforte will face Democratic candidate and current Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, who was declared the winner of the Democratic primary in the race to become the next Montana governor.
U.S. Senator and incumbent Steve Daines was declared the winner for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senator. He will face current Gov. Steve Bullock, who won decisively with more than 90% to represent the Democratic Party in the general election.
In the State Senate race to represent District 18, which encompasses Richland County, Republican Steve Hinebauch will face Democrat Pat Mischel. Both candidates ran uncontested and appeared to be capturing approximately 100 percent of their respective vote tallies, with roughly one-third of the precincts fully reporting.
Republican Janice Klempel won Richland County Clerk of the District Court in an uncontested race, receiving nearly 100% of the vote.
In the race to replace Gianforte as U.S. Congressman, Republican Matt Rosendale won handedly over his GOP opponents. Rosendale will face Democrat Kathleen Williams in the general election for Montana's U.S. House seat.
“As we move forward, we must focus on finding solutions to the unprecedented health and economic challenges we are facing, helping our citizens and business community, and growing our economy,” Rosendale stated in a press release. “I look forward to putting my strong business background and proven record of success in office to work for the people of this state. Together, we can weather this storm and come out stronger than before. If elected, I pledge to always listen, uphold our values, and protect our Montana way of life.”