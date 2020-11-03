Here's a look at how the races stand with about 60 percent of the votes counted.
The Associated Press declared Republican Greg Gianforte the winner of the Governor's race. His opponent, Democrat Mike Cooney, meanwhile described that as premature, given that many people are still standing in lines to vote.
"There are literally Montanans still in line voting, and major counties, including Butte Silver Bow, Cascade, Hill, and all of Indian Country have yet to be counted," said Cooney's campaign manager Brad Elkins. "This race isn't over, and Mike Cooney is not conceding the election."
No votes had been reported out yet in Richland County as of midnight Nov. 3. A steady stream of voters turned out during the day to cast their absentee ballots in person at the Courthouse for Montana's all mail-in election.
Several of the state races were hotly contested for about eight months, from Governor of the state to U.S. senator. Turnout for Montana appears to be headed for a record, according to early media reports.
We have the remaining results Nov. 4, once they are available at the Secretary of State website. Check back later for more details.