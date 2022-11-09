Montana voters divided along party candidates but not on ballot issues

Voters at the Event Center in Sidney, MT. Ballot issues show less of a divide among Montanans than party candidates in the 2022 election. 

 Marcus Cardarelli | Sidney Herald

The national trend in electoral politics in the United States slides ever more into a rural versus urban match up, but Montana appears to only be divided on issues of party candidates. When it comes down to the ballot issues, Montanans seem to agree.

Zinke stays as Representative while Rosendale easily took his district to become a US Representative.



Tags

Load comments