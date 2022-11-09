Montana voters divided along party candidates but not on ballot issues

The national trend in electoral politics in the United States slides ever more into a rural versus urban match up, but Montana appears to only be divided on issues of party candidates. When it comes down to the ballot issues, Montanans seem to agree.
Zinke stays as Representative while Rosendale easily took his district to become a US Representative.
Montana incumbent Republican Ryan Zinke was re-elected to the House of Representatives for District 1, with 49.9% of votes going to him. Democrat candidate Monica Tranel had 46.3% of votes.
Matt Rosendale, with 57% of votes, won District 2. Democrat candidate Penny Ronning garnered 20% of the vote. Libertarian candidate Sam Rankin had 1% of the vote and Independent candidate Gary Buchanan picked up 20% of votes.
The ballot issues involving privacy and medical care in the case of infants born alive demonstrated less divisiveness among Montana voters.
For Initiative-131, 52.4% of voters said 'no' to the bill. This initiative would have required medical care be given to born alive infants.
For Constitutional Amendment-48, 82.1% of Montanans voted in favor of the amendment which will require a search warrant for digital data and digital communications search and seizures.
Voter Turnout for Richland county was at 49.83% with all precincts reporting. Statewide, voter turnout was 55.79%
Judge Jim Rice beat out Bill D’Alton for Montana Supreme Court Justice #1. And Judge James Brown was elected as Montana Supreme Court Justice #2 with his win over opponent Ingrid Gustafson.
Richland County voters retained Luke Savage as Justice of the Peace.