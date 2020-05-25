U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, ranking member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, released the following statement in honor of Memorial Day:
“It’s an understatement to say that Memorial Day is a special day for this country. It’s a day that we honor our men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice to this country — and died in service. The fact of the matter is that every day should be Memorial Day in this country. Because without the folks who serve us, this country would be a whole different place — this world would be a whole different world. So I just want to say thank you. Thank you to the folks who currently serve, thank you to those who have served, and most importantly — thank you to those who have given their lives for this country. It’s the reason I’m able to talk to you today, and it’s the reason we have our freedoms and our liberties.”
Gov. Steve Bullock issued the following statement encouraging Montanans to honor those who died while serving our country and the heroes still among us.
“We owe an unrepayable debt to the men and women who died for our country. This Memorial Day let us honor our fallen heroes by supporting the families and comrades they left behind and pledging to enhance the physical and mental health care, educational opportunities, and economic livelihoods of the heroes still among us. By committing ourselves to living the values for which our service men and women gave their lives, we pay respect to their memory and carry on their legacy.”
Whitney Williams and Buzz Mattelin: Statement on Memorial Day:
“Today we honor the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting our great nation. Montana has one of the highest rates of military service in the nation, and we owe an unpayable debt of gratitude to those Montanans who have given their life to protect our country and state. Our freedom comes at a cost, and it’s our duty to honor those who have paid that price — today and every day.”