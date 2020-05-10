HELENA, MT – Deputy Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen announced that ballots for the June 2, 2020 Primary Election will be mailed out [May 8] from the county election offices.
“This will be an all-mail ballot election; regular polling places will not be open. Voters can, however, still register and vote at the county elections offices up to and on Election Day. Everything Montana voters need to know is available on our Secretary of State website at sosmt.gov.”
Jacobsen also stated, “Check out the My Voter page of our website to make sure your information is correct. If you need to update your information, contact your local election office.”
Contact: Susan Ames at sames@mt.gov