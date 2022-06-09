Primary elections were held on Tuesday, June 7. Voters came from all over Richland County to their designated polling locations to help determine the next leaders of the county.
Polling places included the Savage Senior Center, Lambert School old gym, the Fairview Senior Center, Girard Hall, Elmdale Hall and for the first year, the Event Center at the county fair grounds. Penny Verhasselt was the Provisional Judge stationed at the Event Center and said, “There were some kinks to work out but overall, the large space has worked great for a polling location.”
Talking to election officials at Girard Hall, the number of absentee ballots have skyrocketed from previous years and Penny said there weren't as many voters through the doors as usual.
Deputy Nile Obergfell stopped to talk to Sidney Herald Reporter on his way out of the polls and said, “I vote because I think it's your civic duty. It’s your voice, your opportunity to speak up and advocate for change.”
Another new addition to the election process was made after the last election. Richland County has gone to a central ballot county where everything is counted in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. This is done by a machine that tabulates each vote, present and absentee.
In the past, each of the five outlying precincts had their own counting machine and would gather the total number of absentee ballots.
The winners of the statewide primary election are as follows:
United States Representative- Second District: Matt Rosendale (Republican), Penny Ronning (Democrat) and Sam Rankin (Libertarian).
Public Service Commissioner District One: Randy Pinocci (Republican).
Supreme Court Justice #1: Jim Rice (Non-Partisan).
Supreme Court Justice #2: James Brown (Non-Partisan).
State Representative District 35: Brandon Ler (Republican).
The winners of the Richland County primary election are as follows:
County Commissioner District Two: Shane Gorder (Republican).
County Clerk and Recorder: Stephanie Verhasselt (Republican).
Sheriff: John K. Dynneson (Republican).
Coroner: Albert T. ‘Al’ McGahan (Democrat).
County Attorney: Charity McLarty (Republican).
County Superintendent of Schools: Timothy W. Tharp (Republican).
Public Administration: Marty Casey (Republican).
County Treasurer/Assessor: Amy Metz (Republican).
Justice of the Peace: Luke Savage (Non-Partisan).
Two issues were voted on in this primary election as well. 81% of voters voted for Richland County Adult-Use Medical Marijuana Excise Tax Proposition. 59% of voters voted for Richland County Medical Marijuana Excise Tax Proposition.
Regarding the overall election, Clerk and Recorder Stephanie Verhasselt said, “I’m so happy with how smoothly things went. It couldn’t have been done without help from the election judges, maintenance crew, Sheriff’s Department and City Police and so many others to thank. We are so grateful.”