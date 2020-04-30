Most Richland County residents received yellow mail-in ballots for the county's Elementary District No. 5 School Trustee seats. The "official ballot" lists three candidates running for two-year terms, and two candidates running for three-year terms.
Voters are asked to select two of the three candidates for two-year terms. If they choose not to vote for any of the candidates listed on the ballot, they can write in the names of persons they want to fill the school trustee seats.
Anyone who did not receive a ballot in the mail, who thinks they should have, is encouraged to contact: Nicki Beyer, Sidney Public Schools District Clerk, 101 S. Central Ave., MT 59270; 406-433-4080; email: nbeyer@sidney.k12.mt.us
The Sidney Herald reached out to all three of the candidates running for two-year terms as a trustee for Richland County Sidney Public Schools. Two responded to our questions within a few days. Their answers, were published in the Sidney Herald print edition on Wednesday, April 29 and can be read online at: "Q&Q: Candidates for School Trustee answer questions"
Candidate Jon Marker, also running for a two-year terms as a trustee for Richland County Sidney Public Schools, responded on April 29. Here are his answers to the same questions we asked the other two candidates:
Sidney Herald: What makes you qualified for this position?
Jon Marker: I feel I am qualified for this position because I have lived in Sidney almost all my life. I was a student in Sidney and graduated in 1999. I have one child in Middle School and one in the High School. I care about the education of our youth and about the wonderful staff that teaches them. I enjoy talking to the staff and the community to help me make informed decisions. I try to base my decisions on what I feel is better for the students and school system.
SH: What is the most important issue facing school students and their parents today?
Marker: Right now I would say the shut down is the most important issue. This has put a lot of strain/stress on the students, teachers, and of course parents. This has been a learning experience for everyone, since it’s the first time we have encountered anything like this shut down. For seniors, graduation is another big issue. I would like to see them get a graduation as close to what they want as we can. But we have guidelines we have to stay within. Parents are struggling with trying to help their kids and work at the same time. These times are not easy for them and we appreciate all the hard work they have done to help get these students through the school year.
SH: What is the most important issue facing teachers and school administrators today?
Marker: The teachers and administrators have gone above and beyond this year especially. They were asked to put together a curriculum for a 4-day school year. They put in who knows how many extra hours and came through. Not long after the 4-day [week] stress we were hit with the shutdown. Once again they came through. Our teachers and administrators got distance learning set up for their students. For the future, I think funding is an issue we will have to watch. The shutdown will definitely make funding concerns for next year.
SH: Are you in favor of four-day school weeks?
Marker: At first I was not in favor of the 4-day. I had my concerns on whether the 4-day would be good for the students. After educating myself more on the subject, I would have to say I’m impartial. I want to see the 4-day succeed. I think it will help bring teachers to Sidney and also help with Friday sports. I think 4-day schools fail when the teachers start to slack. We have a wonderful staff that want to see the kids succeed. I don’t think they would let that happen.
SH: Are you in favor of increased distance learning for K–12 students?
Marker: This is a tough one. I think it really depends on the student. Some kids can handle the responsibility and others can’t. I think in-class learning is the best for most students. Their are some that would benefit with the ability to move faster on their own, but that is a small few.
SH: Are there other specific issues you would like to address pertaining to education and the Richland County community?
Marker: I think everyone needs to use the proper lines of communication. This can help everything run smoother. I think community involvement is very important. I would like to see the community address their issues. No matter what they are. Thank you for your time and for considering putting this in the paper.