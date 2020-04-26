Most Richland County residents received yellow mail-in ballots for the county's Elementary District No. 5 School Trustee seats. The "official ballot" lists three candidates running for two-year terms, and two candidates running for three-year terms.
Voters are asked to select two of the three candidates for two-year terms. If they choose not to vote for any of the candidates listed on the ballot, they can write in the names of persons they want to fill the school trustee seats.
Anyone who did not receive a ballot in the mail, who thinks they should have, is encouraged to contact:
Nicki Beyer, Sidney Public Schools District Clerk, 101 S. Central Ave., MT 59270; 406-433-4080; email: nbeyer@sidney.k12.mt.us
The Sidney Herald reached out to all three of the candidates running for two-year terms as a trustee for Richland County Sidney Public School. Two of the three candidates we contacted responded to our questions. Their answers, preceded by each question, follow:
Sidney Herald: What makes you qualified for this position?
Alex Villegas: I have been a student in this school district and have had the pleasure to send my kids through the same schools. I have grown to have a huge appreciation and respect for the hard work teachers, students, and coaches all have to do to run such a successful program. As I apply for reelection I also very much cheer all those who apply for it as I came into this for the sole purpose of helping in any way I can. I came into this position with no ego but rather an open mind and a need to do my part as I try to earn your vote.
Jason Schrader: I don't know if I'm qualified for this position but I do know that I'm willing to take the time to learn to ask the questions to educate myself. I'm willing to put in the time to work with my fellow board members, administration faculty students and our community parents of our children. I have one child about to graduate and another in a couple of years. I've learned a lot about school districts over the years with my children.
SH: What is the most important issue facing school students and their parents today?
Villegas: Finishing out their last position of the school year with ever changing guidance for distance learning while also having to be very aware of being cautious for their safety relative to the Covid-19 epidemic. For the seniors it becomes harder especially because the normal course of action this time of year for them was robbed from them. Student athletes can now no longer have that competitive edge in showing colleges what they are capable of. College bound kids also have a harder time showing colleges a normal school year of work.
Schrader: I think the most important issue facing school students and their parents is communication. An environment that suits the needs of their children. Teachers that understand home life affects their learning life. This all falls under communication. I hope to open the channels of communication between the parents, administration and students, and faculty.
SH: What is the most important issue facing teachers and school administrators today?
Villegas: With no time to prepare, teachers are faced with an uphill battle to teach students while also making the coursework more distance learning friendly, having had no training to do so or historical data to go to for guidance. School administrators don't just have student and teacher schedules to work with but also Governor guidances and a higher emphasis on the Health and Safety of all staff and students alike.
Schrader: I think the most important thing facing teachers and administration today is funding. I think teachers are stressed from the class sizes and I also believe that many of our teachers are stressed as to whether they will have a job from year to year. As a board member I will fight Helena and I will fight the state to make sure we have the funding to provide all the tools that our teachers and our administration need to teach our children effectively.
SH: Are you in favor of four-day school weeks?
Villegas: This one is tough, as I was at first but now with the Covid-19 curveball that cancelled out so many activities and valuable learning opportunities, I feel a 5-day would be needed. Students will have content that would have normally been covered that now is needed to somehow be covered in some fashion. Reducing the school week may be in this case counterproductive, though only time will tell the true story.
Schrader: As for the 4-day school week I have a lot of questions and a lot of concerns and I'm not sure that we have enough information out there of the 4-day school week. Do we have numbers proving that K through 12 is showing a higher graduation rate? Does the 4-day promote a better education for our children? Also is the four-day saving our administration and our school district money that can be used in other areas? I'm just not sure we have enough information to make these informative decisions based on the short amount of time we have on states that do have four-day school weeks.
SH: Are you in favor of increased distance learning for K–12 students?
Villegas: I was a huge supporter of distance learning till the Covid-19 hit. The everyday interaction and accountability that comes with being in a classroom setting may have been underappreciated for too long. Distance learning works to fill in gaps during pandemics or special situations but a teacher's presence is irreplaceable. We must never forget, they are teaching tomorrow's leaders. We can ill afford to get that part wrong.
Schrader: Yes I am in favor of increased distant learning for K through 12 students. I think that some students excel and would be better on computers or more challenging ways of learning which could effectively allow them to excel and give the students that need a little more one-on-one time with the teachers. I also feel that students who are challenged to graduate, who are having a hard time, it would give them more one-on-one time and give them an environment that better suits their needs for their learning. I do believe there will be obstacles but I think in the end these obstacles when we overcome them will be very beneficial to our students and our staff.
SH: Are there other specific issues you would like to address pertaining to education and the Richland County community?
Villegas: I would like to think we did the best we could during this pandemic and it will also help us by letting us know in what ways we can be better prepared for any future challenges. That being said, I feel like we may need to address the idea of having enough electronics on hand (laptops/tablets) to better handle this in the future. While tragic, this year was a huge learning experience for us all. #SIDNEYSTRONG
Schrader: I would like to get our community more involved in the day-to-day decision-making for our school district. I would like to get more parents to be involved in the discussions at the open forum for the school board. I would also encourage parents that any questions and concerns they have to contact our faculty or administration with any good ideas/concerns whether they be good or bad. I would also like an equal distribution of funds for extracurricular activities such as football, basketball, wrestling, debate, band. I feel that some students benefit from different activities and different groups that may not be represented through sports. I ask that everybody serve on a school board or some sort of board to get active in their community to benefit their family, their children and their community. Thanks for your time.