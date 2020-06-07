A mistake in the 2020 Primary Election results in Sunday’s June 7 issue of the Sidney Herald listed Kimberly Dudik as the winner of the Democratic primary for Montana Attorney General. Dudik won Richland County.
However, Raph Graybill won the statewide contest for Democratic AG.
He received 57% of the Democratic votes statewide compared to Dudik, who received 43%. Graybill will face Republican Austin Knudsen in the general election in November. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.