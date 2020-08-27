Richland County will be conducting a polling place election for the General Election on Nov. 3, 2020. We are fortunate to have enough election judges to make this possible.
Change of Polling locations: Sidney Precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 22 and 23 will vote at the Event Center at the Richland County Fairgrounds. These precincts previously voted at Sidney Assembly of God.
Precinct 12 will vote at the Fairview Senior Center. This precinct previously voted at St Catherine’s Church.
All voters on the absentee list will have ballots mailed out on Oct. 9, 2020. Voted absentee ballots may be mailed back or dropped off in person at the Clerk & Recorder’s Office, located on the 3rd floor of Courthouse at 201 W. Main Street. Voters can still sign up for absentee ballots.
Voters may check their voting status online at https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/ or contact Clerk & Recorder’s Office at 406-433-1708.
The training date for election judges is to be determined.