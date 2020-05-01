Election Day for Sidney Public Schools is Tuesday, May 5.
Ballots must be received at 101 S. Central Ave. (the old Stockman Bank building) by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
For your ballot to count, the verification envelope containing the ballot MUST BE SIGNED by the voter. If you have been contacted about an unsigned ballot, send required form and ID or appear in-person for your ballot to count.
Ballots will be opened and counted beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 101 S. Central Ave.
Counting is open to the public. Any person observing the procedures of the count is required to take the oath provided in 13-15-207 and is subject to 13-35-241.
Thank you for taking the time to vote.