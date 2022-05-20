Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen received the decision she was looking for after appealing to the Montana Supreme Court for a stay on a lower court decision that placed a temporary injunction against enforcing any aspect of HB 176 and Section 2 of SB 169.
House Bill 176 eliminates election day registration by moving the deadline to register to vote during late registration to noon the day before the election.
SB 169 changed the voter ID laws and no longer recognizes student IDs as proper photo identification for voting.
The State Supreme Court ruled that since elections had already been held under the new laws passed by the 2021 legislature and signed into effect by Gov. Greg Gianforte and that no proof had been presented to show adverse outcomes in those elections, that the impending Montana primary could move forward with both laws in force.
The decision only affects the injunction and leaves in place the lawsuit by the state’s Democratic Party, Mitch Bohn, Western Native Voice, et al. asking the court to permanently enjoin enforcement of those legislative enactments.
After the ruling was announced, Gov. Gianforte said, “With yesterday’s Montana Supreme Court decision, Montanans can cast their ballot with greater confidence in our state’s election security and integrity.”
Western Native Voice also issued a statement on the ruling, stating, “Western Native Voice is creating a ‘drop everything’ emergency plan to get Native Americans in Montana registered to vote for the 2022 primary election. We are currently planning for all staff and organizers to knock doors on all seven reservations in the coming two weeks before June 7th. In the meantime, we’ll keep marching forward towards the preliminary injunction trial date in District Court,” WNV Executive Director, Ronnie Jo Horse said.
In issuing the ruling, the Supreme Court stated, “Plaintiffs have not contradicted Jacobsen’s assertion that 337,000 Montanans voted under the current statutory provisions in 2021, and Plaintiffs did not move to enjoin the enactments prior to the occurrence of those elections.”
The court also said, “Since we have determined that the status quo is best maintained by staying the preliminary injunction and since we are further convinced that staying the preliminary injunction would cause less voter confusion and disruption of election administration, we conclude that Jacobsen has met her burden to show the requisite good cause for relief from the District Court’s denial of her motion to stay the preliminary injunction.”