Tim Fox doesn’t waste time on chit-chat. Ask him a question and he’s likely to respond quickly and thoroughly.
Whether one agrees with his conclusions or not, Fox has a breadth of knowledge about subjects that matter to Montanans of all ages and different income levels from across the state.
Fox is a Republican campaigning to be the next governor of Montana. He spoke with the Sidney Herald about a range of issues — from the COVID-19 pandemic and budget deficits, to oil fracking and constitutional rights.
The 62-year-old Montana native is the state’s current attorney general, a position he’s held since 2012.
He grew up in Hardin and graduated from the University of Montana in 1981 with a geology degree. He returned to the university and earned his law degree in 1987. Fox says he attends church regularly, but he does not come across as a Bible thumper.
The GOP candidate took issue with some aspects of Gov. Steve Bullock’s approach to leading Montana during the COVID-19 crisis. However, he was careful not to second-guess the governor’s policies during a health-care crisis.
“The authority he had was pretty clear,” Fox told the Sidney Herald. “I would have done some things differently, but let’s just cut to the chase, he could have suspended the law.”
Bullock’s “measured approach” to facing down the coronavirus is admirable, Fox made clear, prefacing he is concerned the governor’s decisions may adversely impact the state next year. The Republican is particularly worried about future budget deficits.
“Let’s be frank,” Fox said. “With a potentially $400 million deficit, thanks to revenue difficulties this year, we’re going to have to make some tough decisions.”
Fox seems to analyze every question and subject, including budgets, from a legal perspective. He seems anxious to get started tackling decisions down the road. However, Fox is currently monitoring the COVID-19 crisis.
“Right now, obviously, the number one problem is that we are in the midst of a pandemic,” he said. “This has caused revenue problems. The ripple effect, or fall-out, will be something the next governor will have to deal with — indeed, all Montanans will.”
To help analyze the hard decisions, including lost revenues and increased deficits, Fox explained he and Jon Knokey — Republican candidate for Lt. Governor — have composed a “coalition of nearly 1,000 Montanans to address priorities” based on their mutual platform.
Fox seemed reluctant to criticize Bullock for making unilateral decisions during the COVID-19 crisis. However, he said the governor should have prepared top state officials — including Montana’s AG, secretary of state and superintendent of public instruction — before publicly announcing his decisions.
In addition to closing down public schools for more than a month, questions emerged about how to enforce the governor’s directive that “non-essential workers” stay home. Specifically, who would enforce the directive if people violated restrictions?
“Public safety is one of my priorities,” Montana’s AG said, noting police and sheriff’s representatives from across the state look to the attorney general’s office for guidance.
“We ended up being a sounding-board for them,” Fox said, while crediting Bullock for acting decisively when the AG’s office recommended giving Montana residents a 90-day extension to renew expired driver’s licenses during the COVID-19 crises.
“The governor was all in on that, and he appreciated the idea,” Fox said.
Lest one get the impression Fox is enamored by Bullock’s actions as governor, the GOP candidate said he would have instituted a gradual approach to closing down businesses, as well as re-opening them in certain regions.
“I think we should have gone into a phased closure system — not closing the entire states’ businesses down all at once,” Fox said. “And I would have gone into a phased opening, as well, particularly with Gallatin County.”
Fox questioned the need to close Richland County’s restaurants, bars, taverns and casinos. He expressed concerns that some people in the “hospitality industry” may not recover from the directive to close “non-essential” businesses.
“The hardest impacted businesses were bars and casinos, and we fought to keep them from being excluded from loans,” Fox said, referring to the Paycheck Protection Program implemented by the federal Small Business Administration and approved by Congress and President Donald Trump under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Those loans cut to the core of Fox’s ideology; namely, civil liberties. It’s a key contrast between him and his opponents. Fox is equally protective of churchgoers and, what he called, “strip joint” owners.
Every American should be concerned about violations of their civil rights, Fox said. He is critical of politicians in other states who take advantage of their increased powers to crack down on gun owners, strip club proprietors and people of faith.
“Should you tell someone they cannot go to church or attend their synagogues?” he asked rhetorically, referring to stay-at-home mandates implemented nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve learned, as a nation...what the limitations should be,” said Fox, who has represented gun-rights advocates in Second Amendment cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.
“I think we’re bending and not breaking the Constitution, but you can push it too far,” he said about forfeiting civil liberties due to overreaching government policies.
“We always have to be very careful that the government does not violate the Constitution of the United States, or Montana, during a crisis,” Fox said.
Conservatives express concerns about government overreach stifling private industries that contribute revenues through business and income taxes. Fox said he shares those concerns, particularly with recent unemployment rates that rival figures during the Great Depression.
“We need to get back to work,” Fox said.
When the conversation shifted to oil drilling, fracking, pipelines and secure jobs versus “gigs” people take to survive, Fox made clear where both he and Knoke stand.
“We’re putting people to work who are paying taxes,” Fox said of their economic plans, which include infrastructure projects for transportation and roadways, sewage and wastewater disposal, and education investments.
The Fox-Knoke ticket supports the coal industry, the Republican said, noting he has spent much of his career as an advocate for the energy industry fighting legal battles “to prevent the attack on coal.”
Fox is aware of current plans in Richland County to close a local coal mine and convert customers to natural gas. He shares the community’s anxiety over job losses, he said.
As governor, Fox said he would rely on the law to prevent out-of-state companies from taking advantage of their monopolies. Although he did not offer specifics about how he would keep eastern Montana’s coal industry from being wiped out, Fox said he is worried about coal-powered plant closures and the impact on local customers.
“I would encourage them to stay open and look for ways to make it profitable for them to do that,” he said about the out-of-state company currently threatening to shut down Richland County’s coal-fired plant.
Asked if he would use the law to leverage companies that want to convert their Montana customer base to natural gas, Fox said he would consider legal action.
“I would certainly work with the [next] AG to make sure our interests are protected when it comes to commodities and jobs,” Montana’s current attorney general said.
Fox left no ambiguity about his views on fracking — using water pressure and chemicals to loosen shale and extract thicker oil from the earth.
“As a former oil-and-gas geologist and lawyer,” Fox said, “I think hydraulic fracturing is one of the greatest technologies that has ever come to our energy industry.”
In fact, Montana’s AG credits fracking with helping the nation get through the current health-care pandemic and resulting economic fallout.
“If you look at all the things we’re dependent on, thank goodness we’re not having to import oil,” Fox said in support of fracking.
Returning to a subject that seems dear to him, the gubernatorial candidate acknowledged both the First and Second amendments as vital to democracy.
“I feel like the [U.S.] Constitution is one of the most important documents in the history of humankind,” he said.