Many Sidney residents completed their ballots in a new location this year, but turnout was strong and the voting process went smooth on Tuesday.
Election officials moved the polling location from the Sidney Assembly of God Church to the Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center for the primary and general elections this year. The new location hosted precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 22 and 23 of Richland County, according to the county website.
Kristin O’Brien, who cast her vote Tuesday morning, appreciated the bigger venue. The event center had approximately thirty voting booths available.
“I think that the voting facility is nice because it’s very spacious,” she said.
Voters will decide on a pair of statewide ballot measures. Constitutional Amendment 48 would {span}add language explicitly requiring law enforcement to obtain a search warrant before accessing a person’s private electronic data, the Montana Free Press reported.
And Referendum 131 would require medical care to be provided to infants who are born alive, including after an attempted abortion, according to the Associated Press.
Energy levels were calm as Sidney community members exercised their right to vote in the early hours of the midterm election and throughout the rest of the day.
“Today could not come soon enough for me,” voter Melody Sherven said. “I wanted to come here first, but I had to go to the dentist first. I’ve never seen our country in such a mess. It’s scary. I am just happy to come out and vote. If things keep going the way that they are going, I think that the need to vote will be gone.”
Some voters expressed their frustration with so few options to select from among candidates.
“It was pretty simple since it doesn’t seem like there was any other running candidates in this county, so you had one choice. It’s disappointing that we’re not having an influence by young people or younger people who try to help with the community,” voter Kevin Bist said.
Provisional Judge Penny Verhasselt was on hand to resolve questions or issues as they arose. She directed pollers to either an open station or to one of two tables where registration and last-minute identity checks were facilitated.
“If there is a problem for a voter, then I am the one they come to. For example, if a voter didn’t receive a ballot, or if there is something wrong with an address, anything that isn’t smooth sailing, then they come to me,” Verhasselt said.
Ballots will be tallied shortly after polling locations close at 7 p.m. and results are expected to appear online starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Secretary of State’s office. Final results will be certified on Nov. 29, the state’s canvas date.