General Election Polling at Event Center in Sidney underway

Voters cast their ballots Tuesday at the Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center

 Marcus Cardarelli | Sidney Herald

Many Sidney residents completed their ballots in a new location this year, but turnout was strong and the voting process went smooth on Tuesday.

Election officials moved the polling location from the Sidney Assembly of God Church to the Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center for the primary and general elections this year. The new location hosted precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 22 and 23 of Richland County, according to the county website.

Precinct judges monitor the polling location at fairgrounds as voters weigh in on the general election.


