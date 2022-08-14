ELK PIC

Hunters, landowners and wildlife managers are gathering in Montana to discuss the need for novel approaches to elk management.

The 2022 Elk Management Symposium takes place this Saturday. Kathy Hadley is a board member with Montana Wildlife Federation and participating in one of the event's panels.



