The 35th Annual Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering is scheduled for Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 at the Medora Community Center in Medora, North Dakota.
The event will start on Saturday with registration at 9 a.m. followed by the program from 1-4 p.m.
The big night show will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Connie Gjermundson from Taylor, North Dakota as emcee. Expected to participate are Jarle Kvale of Dunseith, North Dakota; Kim Harrington of Grand Rapids, Minnesota; Bill Lowman of Sentinal Butte, North Dakota; The Radio Stars Duo of Fargo, North Dakota; and Loy Larson of Fargo, North Dakota.
On Sunday, Cowboy Gospel Singing kicks off the day from 9:30-11:30 a.m. A program is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. and the big night show will start at 7:30 p.m.
The emcee for the big night show will be Bobby Petermann of Wibaux, Montana. Scheduled to perform are Fran Armstrong of Medora, North Dakota; Jan Schiferl of Fordyce, Nebraska; Jonathan Odermann of Medora, North Dakota; and Greg Hager of Valley City, North Dakota.
For more information, contact Bill Lowman at 701-872-4746. Lodging is available at the Badlands Motel by calling 701-623-4444.