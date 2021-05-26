Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site is pleased to announce the return of our annual fur trade Rendezvous June 17-20, 2021.
The 2021 Rendezvous may look a little different, but it will be full of the same living history experience visitors have enjoyed over the years. Reenactors will demonstrate a variety of 19th-century skills, including blacksmithing, pottery-making, spinning and weaving, frontier cooking, and period music! Consistent with CDC recommendations, people who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces.
What's Different This Year?
Due to Covid-19 concerns, the annual Rendezvous Run will not take place, and our usual Kids' Day, Thursday, June 17 from 10:00 - 2:00, will be limited to grab bags of take-home projects for the first 200 kids instead of the usual hands-on activities.
Park hours are from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at Fort Union. Scheduled activities run 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Find more information and the full schedule of events at: https://tinyurl.com/3f6v7m6z
Updates about other upcoming events will be posted on the park's website and social media accounts.
For more information about Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site, please visit our website at www.nps.gov/fous. The park is also on social media at www.facebook.com/FortUnionTradingPostNHS/