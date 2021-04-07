The public is Invited to join the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 Data Summit Series. Designed for the novice data user, the series will present a high-level overview of several data products and demonstrate how they can be used to assist organizations and businesses identify data-driven solutions to challenges.
This Summit on “Accessing Census Bureau Data for Rural Communities” is a free virtual webinar and will teach basic census geography, rural vs. urban terminology, as well as tools and tables using the American Community Survey (ACS) for the contemporary rural landscape. At the conclusion of this session, attendees will:
• Have an increased awareness of the vast data products available through U.S. Census Bureau
• Be better equipped to utilize some of the free on-line tools available on census.gov
• Have resources and toolkits to assist with navigating data available through census.gov
The Session is scheduled for April 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. EST.
To sign up for the Session, go to https://tinyurl.com/3y8mp5be
For more information, check out: Upcoming Webinars (census.gov)